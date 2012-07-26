Best Desked

The red dot product design competition began in 1955. In 2012, 4,500 international companies and designers submitted products to be considered for a red dot award. The Zig-Zag desk appealed to judges because it was innovative, played with light and clear form, and utilized basic shapes into a fresh design.



Zig-Zag has white metal bands that interlace over Plexiglas. It is divided into modules that can be rearranged to adapt to room size and orientation. The desk is inset with LED lights controlled by a remote control for practical uses, such as lighting a dark room, or impractical uses, such as setting the desk to flash in "pulsating rhythmical colors."



