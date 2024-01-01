Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
One of Albert Frey’s Only Tract Homes Asks $1.2M in Palm Springs

The revitalized 1940s dwelling is one of 15 homes designed by the acclaimed architect in the Bel Vista community.
Location: 1180 N Calle Rolph, Palm Springs, California

Price: $1,180,000

Architect: Albert Frey

Year Built: 1946

Footprint: 1,418 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.24 acres

From the Agent: "Bel Vista House is a rare, single-family home by one of the most innovative architects of the American modern movement. The home is located in the very first subdivision in Palm Springs to feature modern-style houses, which is the sole Albert Frey–designed housing tract. Only 15 of these homes were constructed, and just a handful of recognizable examples still remain. A recent rehabilitation has revitalized the spirit of this Bel Vista home with an austere and minimalist design vocabulary. Frey anticipated the need for future additions to the original plan, allowing homeowners to enlarge the house on three sides without changes to the interior layout. This particular home saw the addition of a fourth bedroom and second bath, as well as a covered patio to retain the shade of the original extended eaves. Furthering Frey’s ideas on harnessing natural elements for comfortable living, rooftop solar panels now generate electricity for the home."

The historic home extends a warm welcome with a bright yellow main entrance and a curvy saltwater pool in the front yard.

Polished concrete floors run throughout the open layout.

In the primary bedroom, large sliding glass doors open to the covered patio.

The home also has a light-filled office, which conveniently comes with its own entrance.

"The saltwater pool and spa are positioned to take full advantage of one of the best mountain views in the neighborhood," notes the agent.

1180 N Calle Rolph in Palm Springs, California, is currently listed for $1,180,000 by Nate Cole and Lilian Pfaff of Modern California House.

