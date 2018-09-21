Before & After: A 1950s Midcentury Gem in Seattle Is Revamped Into a Modern Stunner

When clients contacted Seattle-based SHED Architecture & Design to remodel their 1957 humble abode, they weren't looking for a total transformation. They were simply searching for a way to highlight the home's midcentury charm, while also integrating a new, modern feel.

SHED embraced this challenge and salvaged as many of the original design elements as possible. By working closely with the owners and interior designer Jennie Gruss, the team revamped the layout and incorporated new finishes and furnishings to welcome a refreshing update. Scroll ahead to see the fascinating "before" and "after" images.



Before: