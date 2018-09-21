Before & After: A 1950s Midcentury Gem in Seattle Is Revamped Into a Modern Stunner

In Seattle, SHED Architecture & Design infuses a historic midcentury with modern vibes without compromising the home's unique design.
When clients contacted Seattle-based SHED Architecture & Design to remodel their 1957 humble abode, they weren't looking for a total transformation. They were simply searching for a way to highlight the home's midcentury charm, while also integrating a new, modern feel.
SHED embraced this challenge and salvaged as many of the original design elements as possible. By working closely with the owners and interior designer Jennie Gruss, the team revamped the layout and incorporated new finishes and furnishings to welcome a refreshing update. Scroll ahead to see the fascinating "before" and "after" images.
Before:
After:
Shop the Look
In addition, the architects also transformed the old tool shed into an indoor lap pool. "The pool was a special treat, but the most challenging part of the remodel. Its location in a tricky area on the site meant it had minimal clearances, and tight tolerances. The technical components of the pool itself required multiple trades and coordination across the board, but the result was worth it," says principal designer Thomas Schaer.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample