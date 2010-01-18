View Photos
Bedroom Addition in Seattle
By Miyoko Ohtake
Growing families can quickly outgrow the homes purchased when the couple was just a twosome. In Seattle, Shed Architects designed a master suite addition for a family of five that was looking for a little extra space.
In the mid-1990s, Damon and Claudia Smith purchased a two-level, three-bedroom house, built in the 1920s, and restored it to liveable condition to make it their home. Over the next decade, they expanded the family to include three children and two dogs and in 2006, decided it was time for thir house to grow, too.
With the help of Seattle–based firm Shed Architects, the Smiths added a master suite--and got a covered outdoor dining space along with it.
