Bedroom Addition in Seattle

By Miyoko Ohtake
Growing families can quickly outgrow the homes purchased when the couple was just a twosome. In Seattle, Shed Architects designed a master suite addition for a family of five that was looking for a little extra space.

In the mid-1990s, Damon and Claudia Smith purchased a two-level, three-bedroom house, built in the 1920s, and restored it to liveable condition to make it their home. Over the next decade, they expanded the family to include three children and two dogs and in 2006, decided it was time for thir house to grow, too.

With the help of Seattle–based firm Shed Architects, the Smiths added a master suite--and got a covered outdoor dining space along with it.

The architects designed the addition to allow for studs and joists to be placed every 24 inches, rather than standard 16-inch spacings, which reduced the amount of lumber used by 30 percent while still providing ample structural support.

The architects also used blown-in-blanket insulation (or "BIBS insulation") to improve thermal retention by filling the wall cavity more completely than batt insulation would.

A view of the yard from the front door, before the addition.

A view of the addition from the front door.

A view of the yard before the renovation.

A view of the the covered dining area after the renovation. The master suite is above.

The master suite is connected to the original house by a long hallway, pictured here, which hides a closet behind the colorful curtains.

Linear elements like the dressing bench and sink counter connect the areas of the new master bathroom.

The view toward the shower space; the vanity runs the nearly the entire length of the wall.

The view from the shower is oriented toward the corner focal point, where the dressing bench and sink counter meet and the window opens up to the outside.

A long bookcase connects the master bathroom to the bedroom.

The bookcase delineates the two areas.

The master bedroom.