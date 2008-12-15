Be Your Own Marimekko

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Then Spoonflower is the website you've been searching for. Coming on the heels of the success (and failure) of design-your-own-book websites and the Etsy phenomenon, Spoonflower allows users to design their own high-quality fabric.







Examples of users' designs abound on the Spoonflower Flickr group and site, from the sublime to the, ahem, idiosyncratic.