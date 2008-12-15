View Photos
Be Your Own Marimekko
Add to
Like
Share
By David A. Greene –
Does the lack of Jar Jar Binks pillow shams make you want to design your own Star Wars bedsheets? Do plain ol' red-or-blue-bandanas make you crave more creativity for your hobo bindles?
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Then Spoonflower is the website you've been searching for. Coming on the heels of the success (and failure) of design-your-own-book websites and the Etsy phenomenon, Spoonflower allows users to design their own high-quality fabric.
Examples of users' designs abound on the Spoonflower Flickr group and site, from the sublime to the, ahem, idiosyncratic.