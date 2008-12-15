Be Your Own Marimekko
View Photos

Be Your Own Marimekko

Add to
Like
Share
By David A. Greene
Does the lack of Jar Jar Binks pillow shams make you want to design your own Star Wars bedsheets? Do plain ol' red-or-blue-bandanas make you crave more creativity for your hobo bindles?
Be Your Own Marimekko - Photo 1 of 2 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Then Spoonflower is the website you've been searching for. Coming on the heels of the success (and failure) of design-your-own-book websites and the Etsy phenomenon, Spoonflower allows users to design their own high-quality fabric.



Examples of users' designs abound on the Spoonflower Flickr group and site, from the sublime to the, ahem, idiosyncratic.

Be Your Own Marimekko - Photo 2 of 2 -