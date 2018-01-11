Be the First to Stay in the New Muji Hotel in Shenzhen

The Muji Hotel is located in Shenzhen, China, a former fishing village-turned-bustling metropolis, where an old port city meets new skyscrapers. To give you some perspective, the city's population has climbed from 30,000 people to 14 million in the past 30 years.



The hotel is sited near the downtown area in a multi-use complex. Seventy-nine rooms are combined with an on-site gym, library, diner—and a two-floor Muji store is the cherry on top for a complete immersion into the Muji experience. The brand sums up its new hospitality concept as both "anti-gorgeous and anti-cheap": "The goal is to offer great sleep at the right price, provide a space supporting both body and soul while away from home, and connect travelers to local communities."

The room concept and design were executed by Ryohin Keikaku, and focus around a quality sleeping experience. As such, spaces include a simple material and furniture palette, indirect lighting, and high-grade mattresses. The brand writes, "Muji Hotel seeks to provide a physical experience of the Muji philosophy through the texture of the towels, the placement of outlets and light switches, menu and venue of the restaurant, and more."











The diner includes "freshly prepared nutritious and delicious local foods inspired by home cooking from around the world." Its dinnerware will be available in the 1,726-square-meter store on site, alongside travel essentials, furniture, storage items, food, clothing, cosmetics, and skin care.