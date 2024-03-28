Get 10% off Dwell with promo code MONEYISSUE
SubscribeSign In
In West Vancouver, Architect Barry Downs’s Cliffside Home Seeks $4.6MView 10 Photos

In West Vancouver, Architect Barry Downs’s Cliffside Home Seeks $4.6M

Listed for the first time since it was built in 1979, the iconic residence is located in a waterfront area that is at risk of redevelopment.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 6664 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, British Columbia

Price: $4,598,000

Architect: Barry Downs

Year Built: 1979

Footprint: 1,464 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.54 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting Downs House II, an essential work by Barry Downs, Order of Canada laureate and visionary behind Vancouver’s civic architecture. His personal West Vancouver residence, recently documented in monograph form, represents a high point of West Coast modernism where architecture and nature converge. Cedar and glass volumes gracefully trace the site’s topography, cascading elegantly across forest canopy and rocky bluff. Skillfully placed openings weave the home’s interior with the exterior, imbuing its spaces with the luminosity of the surrounding landscape. The journey culminates in a living room that quietly frames majestic views of Georgia Strait, unveiling the vastness of sea and sky. A rare chance to steward a piece of west coast heritage, Downs House II awaits its next custodian."

The home was designed by influential Vancouver architect Barry Downs. It’s located at the end of a private drive on a wooded hillside.

The home was designed by influential Vancouver architect Barry Downs. It’s located at the end of a private drive on a wooded hillside.

In West Vancouver, Architect Barry Downs’s Cliffside Home Seeks $4.6M - Photo 2 of 9 -
The residence sits on a half acre of unprotected waterfront in West Vancouver. The listing agency notes that the area is a prime target for redevelopment, so they’re seeking a buyer who will preserve the home’s architectural heritage.

The residence sits on a half acre of unprotected waterfront in West Vancouver. The listing agency notes that the area is a prime target for redevelopment, so they’re seeking a buyer who will preserve the home’s architectural heritage.

In West Vancouver, Architect Barry Downs’s Cliffside Home Seeks $4.6M - Photo 4 of 9 -
"The survival rate of homes like this one is very bleak," says Trent Rodney, Cofounder of West Coast Modern. "Unless we are able to find a buyer who appreciates the architectural significance of this home more than the redevelopment value of the land, it is doomed to join the long list of west coast modern homes that have been lost to history."

"The survival rate of homes like this one is very bleak," says Trent Rodney, Cofounder of West Coast Modern. "Unless we are able to find a buyer who appreciates the architectural significance of this home more than the redevelopment value of the land, it is doomed to join the long list of west coast modern homes that have been lost to history."

In West Vancouver, Architect Barry Downs’s Cliffside Home Seeks $4.6M - Photo 6 of 9 -
As the name implies, this is the second home that Downs designed for himself and his family. The first was Downs House I, built in 1959 in the Dunbar neighborhood of Vancouver.&nbsp;

As the name implies, this is the second home that Downs designed for himself and his family. The first was Downs House I, built in 1959 in the Dunbar neighborhood of Vancouver. 

In West Vancouver, Architect Barry Downs’s Cliffside Home Seeks $4.6M - Photo 8 of 9 -
"This is Vancouver’s time to reverse the trend that sees iconic waterfront homes demolished—like Arthur Erickson’s Graham House and Arthur Mudry’s Beaton House—and continue Downs’s vision for Vancouver to join other global cities in saving and celebrating their architectural landmarks," adds Rodney.

"This is Vancouver’s time to reverse the trend that sees iconic waterfront homes demolished—like Arthur Erickson’s Graham House and Arthur Mudry’s Beaton House—and continue Downs’s vision for Vancouver to join other global cities in saving and celebrating their architectural landmarks," adds Rodney.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.