In West Vancouver, Architect Barry Downs’s Cliffside Home Seeks $4.6M

Location: 6664 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, British Columbia

Price: $4,598,000

Architect: Barry Downs

Year Built: 1979

Footprint: 1,464 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.54 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting Downs House II, an essential work by Barry Downs, Order of Canada laureate and visionary behind Vancouver’s civic architecture. His personal West Vancouver residence, recently documented in monograph form, represents a high point of West Coast modernism where architecture and nature converge. Cedar and glass volumes gracefully trace the site’s topography, cascading elegantly across forest canopy and rocky bluff. Skillfully placed openings weave the home’s interior with the exterior, imbuing its spaces with the luminosity of the surrounding landscape. The journey culminates in a living room that quietly frames majestic views of Georgia Strait, unveiling the vastness of sea and sky. A rare chance to steward a piece of west coast heritage, Downs House II awaits its next custodian."