Baron Fig Launches Bags for Thinkers on Kickstarter
Their latest product innovation, Bags for Thinkers, is launching today on Kickstarter and it represents a new era for the NYC-based creative company.
One thing that every creative person needs (in addition to quality paper, pens, and pencils) is a bag to carry all their gear. On this front, Baron Fig's new messenger bags, backpacks, and totes do not disappoint.
The canvas outer texture fits right in with the vibe and materials used throughout Baron Fig's line of notebook products. These iconic neutrals are rendered in slim and minimal profiles that deliver on the promise of providing a beautiful vehicle to hold all your stuff.
In addition to the neutral mid-grays, Baron Fig is offering their new bags in a nice rich burgundy that ads some color but still feels right for their brand and creative culture.
* * *
I'm excited about the direction that Baron Fig is taking as a brand. They continue innovating with fresh concepts that all fit within the premise of creating beautiful and functional products to help empower creative thinking and doing.