You’d Never Believe This Bali-Inspired Home, Asking $2.1M, Is in Atlanta

Its black cladding, Brazilian black slate flooring, an indoor/outdoor plan, and a heated saltwater pool will transport you to the tropics.
Location: 3740 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia

Price: $2,095,000

Year Built: 2022

Footprint: 2,483 square feet (three bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.55 acres

From the Agent: "Immerse yourself in a tropical-inspired retreat nestled in the heart of Chastain Park, boasting modern Bali-inspired architecture and offering quintessential indoor/outdoor living. The open-concept living space is perfect for entertaining guests as they marvel at the Brazilian black slate flooring throughout the main living spaces, while French oak flooring graces all bedrooms. Enjoy the designer kitchen featuring custom Keystone Millworks cabinetry, stone countertops, a professional stainless appliance package, and Venetian Plaster walls. The gorgeous interiors spill outside onto a covered walk-out loggia, complete with a pool, Clearlight infrared sauna, and steam shower."

Built in 2022, the home features a cypress and cedar exterior and flat-lined roof inspired by modern Balinese architecture.

Sliding glass doors and clerestory windows bring light into the main living areas. Black Venetian plaster walls in the kitchen pop against the stark white ceilings.

The loggia in the lush backyard provides plenty of space for outdoor entertaining.

The detached building near the pool offers a quiet area for remote working while also being large enough to double as a yoga studio.

3740 Powers Ferry Road NW in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed for $2,095,000 by Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty.

