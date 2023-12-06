You’d Never Believe This Bali-Inspired Home, Asking $2.1M, Is in Atlanta
Location: 3740 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia
Price: $2,095,000
Year Built: 2022
Footprint: 2,483 square feet (three bedrooms, four full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.55 acres
From the Agent: "Immerse yourself in a tropical-inspired retreat nestled in the heart of Chastain Park, boasting modern Bali-inspired architecture and offering quintessential indoor/outdoor living. The open-concept living space is perfect for entertaining guests as they marvel at the Brazilian black slate flooring throughout the main living spaces, while French oak flooring graces all bedrooms. Enjoy the designer kitchen featuring custom Keystone Millworks cabinetry, stone countertops, a professional stainless appliance package, and Venetian Plaster walls. The gorgeous interiors spill outside onto a covered walk-out loggia, complete with a pool, Clearlight infrared sauna, and steam shower."
3740 Powers Ferry Road NW in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed for $2,095,000 by Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.