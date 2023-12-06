You’d Never Believe This Bali-Inspired Home, Asking $2.1M, Is in Atlanta

Location: 3740 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia

Price: $2,095,000

Year Built: 2022

Footprint: 2,483 square feet (three bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.55 acres

From the Agent: "Immerse yourself in a tropical-inspired retreat nestled in the heart of Chastain Park, boasting modern Bali-inspired architecture and offering quintessential indoor/outdoor living. The open-concept living space is perfect for entertaining guests as they marvel at the Brazilian black slate flooring throughout the main living spaces, while French oak flooring graces all bedrooms. Enjoy the designer kitchen featuring custom Keystone Millworks cabinetry, stone countertops, a professional stainless appliance package, and Venetian Plaster walls. The gorgeous interiors spill outside onto a covered walk-out loggia, complete with a pool, Clearlight infrared sauna, and steam shower."