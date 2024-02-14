A New Website Is Trying to Convince You That Housing Can Be “Awesome and Affordable”

While working for Los Angeles radio station KCRW, Frances Anderton, who hosted the popular show DnA: Design and Architecture from 2002 to 2020, would frequently speak with proponents and opponents of ballot initiatives and design projects that promoted higher-density apartments. During those interviews, she noticed something particular: Even those firmly set in the "YIMBY" camp seemed to express a quiet disdain for affordability.

"I would get an undertone in the conversation—there is a hierarchy of housing and at the top of the heap is the single-family home. That is what people want," Anderton explains. "There was a collective understanding that apartment living was necessary but not necessarily a great option." That public perception undergirds many of the fights against affordable housing; coupled with an overall lack of knowledge of the mechanisms both political and financial that enable density to occur, the public is more likely to see affordable housing as scourges and is less equipped to advocate for such developments even if they favor them. Awesome and Affordable: Great Housing Now, a new online resource for those curious about affordable housing in California, is trying to make a dent in those knowledge and appreciation gaps. Founded this year by Anderton and Friends of Residential Treasures: LA (FORT:LA)—a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating great works of Los Angeles residential architecture—the website is designed to promote existing affordable apartment developments while also providing tools and information to better understand how such housing gets built.

Rose Apartments by Brooks + Scarpa

Anderton co-authors the site with David Kersch, the former executive director of the Carpenters/Contractors Cooperation Committee (a nonprofit organization of union carpenters and construction contractors). Each month, they feature one "awesome" affordable housing development. Currently featured is Vista Ballona, a 50-unit building by FSY Architects. The building profiles include basic building information, a vivid description of its architectural features, sustainability information, and myriad other details that justify its "awesome" classification. "Awesome can mean multiple things that can sometimes be a little bit subtle—taking a bunch of challenges and finding the best solution," says Anderton. "A building that’s not in a great location, it’s near the freeway, but configuring that building in a way that you don’t hear the freeway noise. It is landscaped, so you mitigate the pollution."

The monthly features encourage Angelenos to visit those affordable dwellings as a means to build their appreciation for multifamily architecture. The political and financial education, however, is somewhat heavier. Kersch, who spent his career working between carpenters and contractors and legislative decision-makers to increase construction efficiencies, has watched the housing movement grow and evolve—and continually become more opaque. "I’ve watched how housing has become so legalistic—zoning, change this law or that law. And I think there’s been almost a sense of, We need to be able to speak a different language. I think what we’re trying to do is kind of tap into that," Kersch says. Awesome and Affordable thus provides a Housing Terminology Playbook, a comprehensive glossary that seeks to clarify basic language used by designers, lawmakers, and advocates—phrases like area median income, parking minimums, and more—as well as a guide to various organizations and ballot measures that are frequently referenced in the media.

The Arroyo by Koning Eizenberg Architecture