Austere: Scandinavian Super Store Comes to New York
Austere: Scandinavian Super Store Comes to New York

By Kelsey Keith
Austere, a concept store touting Scandinavian design at every scale, opened in 2014 in Los Angeles. Now founder Fredrik Carlström brings his ideas and Nordic know-how to the Northeast—debuting with a pop-up lounge at Dwell on Design New York.

Austere, a Scandinavian design showroom that launched in Los Angeles in the spring of 2014, recently expanded its retail presence to The Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton. Founder Fredrik Carlström's goal was to evolve the retail experience, owing to a gap in the market of experiencing, not just viewing, design objects. "That is how we want the Austere spaces to be—as if a design lifestyle magazine had come to life and you could walk into it, sit in the furniture, admire the things, listen to the music, drink from the cups, try on the clothes and eat the food," Carlström says. 

Austere is a retailer of Teenage Engineering's recently-reintroduced OD-11 speaker. First introduced in 1974, the OD-11 retains its minimalist styling but is updated to play cloud-based music.

Austere brought a selection of Nordic goods and furniture to the show floor at Dwell on Design NY, including seating from Artek and Louis Poulsen lighting. For more Austere, read an interview with the creative director and founder, Fredrik Carlström.

The Kiki two-seater sofa by Ilmari Tapiovaara for Artek will be featured in Austere's lounge space at Dwell on Design NY. The sofa, designed by a Finnish design great and manufactured by one of Finland's foremost furniture manufacturers, is covered in Hallingdal fabric made in Denmark.

Artek's birch plywood Trienna table, also by Ilmari Tapiovaara, will be on hand in the Austere lounge at Dwell on Design NY. (Read on for more timeless design classics from Artek.)

The Austere lounge will also sport Arne Jacoben's attenuated AJ Floor Lamp, manufactured by Danish producer Louis Poulsen. (Read on for more lighting hits by Louis Poulsen.)

Swedish designer Mary-Louise Hellgren crafts her striking Rosa poufs with upholstery made from air-bag material.

Expect a mix of furniture and accessories (like Domus black lacquered chairs, Mandals Veveri Bunad Blankets, and an array of Nordic design books), similar to what's on display at Austere's retail and educational space in downtown Los Angeles.

