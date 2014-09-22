Austere: Scandinavian Super Store Comes to New York
Austere, a Scandinavian design showroom that launched in Los Angeles in the spring of 2014, recently expanded its retail presence to The Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton. Founder Fredrik Carlström's goal was to evolve the retail experience, owing to a gap in the market of experiencing, not just viewing, design objects. "That is how we want the Austere spaces to be—as if a design lifestyle magazine had come to life and you could walk into it, sit in the furniture, admire the things, listen to the music, drink from the cups, try on the clothes and eat the food," Carlström says.
Austere brought a selection of Nordic goods and furniture to the show floor at Dwell on Design NY, including seating from Artek and Louis Poulsen lighting. For more Austere, read an interview with the creative director and founder, Fredrik Carlström.