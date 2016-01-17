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An Impressive 20-Foot Skylight Transforms a Jumbled Chicago HomeView 13 Photos
Dwell Magazine

An Impressive 20-Foot Skylight Transforms a Jumbled Chicago Home

By opening up the atrium of a historic residence in Chicago, an architect shows it may take more than a first (or second) draft to make a home.
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Defining interior spaces often becomes a matter of perspective. When Eric and Nicolette Nijensohn began searching for a family home in Chicago in 2011, they expected to end up in a multistory space on a narrow urban site—imagine a series of stacked levels like in the film The Royal Tenenbaums. But when they stumbled upon the perfect spot in the Buena Park neighborhood—a sleepy stretch of historic homes within walking distance of Wrigley Field—they found themselves dealing with different conditions altogether. 

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Patrick Sisson
During the course of his career writing about music and design, Patrick Sisson has made Stefan Sagmeister late for a date and was scolded by Gil Scott-Heron for asking too many questions.

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