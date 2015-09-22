At Dwell on Design, Learn What Is Being Done to Make NYC More Resilient Post-Sandy
View Photos

At Dwell on Design, Learn What Is Being Done to Make NYC More Resilient Post-Sandy

By Luke Hopping
Join us for a conversation with architects Illya Azaroff and Lance Brown on possible improvements to New York City's defenses against natural disasters.

Dwell on Design New York, taking place at Skylight Clarkson Sq from Oct. 2-4, will feature three days of stimulating discussions with industry leaders. Architects Illya Azaroff of +LAB architects + experimentation and Lance Brown of Lance Jay Brown Architecture + Urban Design will join us for a CEU-accredited session on "Reimagining a More Resilient New York" on Friday, October 2, at 12:15 p.m.

Since 2011, the Design for Risk &amp; Reconstruction Committee has been an advocate for smarter, safer, and more resilient building practices in New York.

In May, 2011, a year before Superstorm Sandy pummeled the greater New York City area, wreaking $65 billion in damage, the New York chapter of the AIA estab­lished the Design for Risk and Reconstruction Com­mit­tee (DfRR), with architects Azaroff and Brown as found­ing co-chairs. Tasked with mitigating the impact of climate change and adapting the built environment to disasters through design, the duo is on the forefront of transforming New York City into an environmentally responsive metropolis. At Dwell on Design New York, we'll discuss workable as well as more imaginative solutions for making the city more resilient.

Though the DfRR's focus is regional, Azaroff and Brown frequently collaborate with architects and environmental leaders all over the world. "Resiliency is heavily dependant on sharing knowledge, information, and better practices," says Brown.

Get your tickets now to join us for three days of conversations and exhibitions. For more info, and a full list of our panelists, visit this page of Dwell on Design New York's website.

In Breezy Point, Queens, one of the communities hit hardest by Superstorm Sandy, Azaroff's +LAB architects raised a damaged home to avoid future floodwater.

The Lifted House has been used by the Department of City Planning as a case study for resilient renovations.