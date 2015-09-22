At Dwell on Design, Learn What Is Being Done to Make NYC More Resilient Post-Sandy

Dwell on Design New York , taking place at Skylight Clarkson Sq from Oct. 2-4, will feature three days of stimulating discussions with industry leaders. Architects Illya Azaroff of +LAB architects + experimentation and Lance Brown of Lance Jay Brown Architecture + Urban Design will join us for a CEU-accredited session on " Reimagining a More Resilient New York " on Friday, October 2, at 12:15 p.m.

In May, 2011, a year before Superstorm Sandy pummeled the greater New York City area, wreaking $65 billion in damage, the New York chapter of the AIA estab­lished the Design for Risk and Reconstruction Com­mit­tee (DfRR), with architects Azaroff and Brown as found­ing co-chairs. Tasked with mitigating the impact of climate change and adapting the built environment to disasters through design, the duo is on the forefront of transforming New York City into an environmentally responsive metropolis. At Dwell on Design New York, we'll discuss workable as well as more imaginative solutions for making the city more resilient.