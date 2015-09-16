At Dwell on Design, Learn How Architects and Developers Are Creating New York City's Newest Neighborhood

Hudson Yards is being constructed above a large railyard that services Penn Station; the project's new public spaces and buildings will stand atop caissons and columns that allow the railyard's continuing operation. Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group the developers behind the project.



Our Dwell on Design panel will inlcude Michael Samuelian, Vice President of Related Companies, who is a trained architect and former city planner. As one of the individuals responsible for coordinating the project's overall design, marketing, and public approvals, Michael can shed invaluable light on the owner's perespective for an undertaking this masssive.