At Dwell on Design, Learn How Architects and Developers Are Creating New York City's Newest Neighborhood
By Zachary Edelson
As part of our run-up to Dwell on Design New York (DODNY), taking place October 2-4, we're highlighting a few of our diverse panelists who'll be discussing everything from urban resiliency to smart home technology. Just 30 blocks north of the DODNY venue, the Hudson Yards development is the future home of almost 17.5 million square feet of offices, restaurants, residences, and more. We've gathered some of the project's key figures to discuss how they're doing it.

Howard Elkus of Elkus Manfredi, Thomas Woltz of Nelson Byrd Woltz, and Michael Samuelian of Related Companies will be appearing on the "Recipe for a New Neighborhood" panel on Friday October 2, 3:45-4:45pm.

Hudson Yards is being constructed above a large railyard that services Penn Station; the project's new public spaces and buildings will stand atop caissons and columns that allow the railyard's continuing operation. Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group the developers behind the project.

Our Dwell on Design panel will inlcude Michael Samuelian, Vice President of Related Companies, who is a trained architect and former city planner. As one of the individuals responsible for coordinating the project's overall design, marketing, and public approvals, Michael can shed invaluable light on the owner's perespective for an undertaking this masssive.

While the panel will discuss the project broadly, our experts will focus on one specific area: The Plaza and the adjacent 1 million square foot The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards. How do you design a successful-yet-original public space in New York City? Thomas Woltz, Founding Principal of landsacpe architecture firm Nelson Byrd Woltz, will discuss how his team crafted the Plaza's character, circulation flows (which stretch to the Highline and beyond), and vegetation.

Howard Elkus, co-founder of Elkus Manfredi Architects, will explain how his firm designed a unique retail experience that seamlessly translates the outdoor public space into a vertical retail experience. The facade, designed by James Carpenter of Fulton Street Sky Reflector fame, is just one of the ways the designers are giving Hudston Yards a unique sense of place.

The architects had to avoid designing a mere mall: food programming, architectural character, and unique circulation pathways will keep The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards at the cutting edge of retail, lifestyle, and culture.

While both phases of the project could be completed by 2024, don't miss this upcoming opportunity to learn the ideas and strategies behind its design!