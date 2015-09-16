At Dwell on Design, Learn How Architects and Developers Are Creating New York City's Newest Neighborhood

As part of our run-up to Dwell on Design New York (DODNY), taking place October 2-4, we're highlighting a few of our diverse panelists who'll be discussing everything from urban resiliency to smart home technology. Just 30 blocks north of the DODNY venue, the Hudson Yards development is the future home of almost 17.5 million square feet of offices, restaurants, residences, and more. We've gathered some of the project's key figures to discuss how they're doing it.
Howard Elkus of Elkus Manfredi, Thomas Woltz of Nelson Byrd Woltz, and Michael Samuelian of Related Companies will be appearing on the "Recipe for a New Neighborhood" panel on Friday October 2, 3:45-4:45pm.
