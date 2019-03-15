Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Ben Watson of Herman Miller
Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Ben Watson of Herman Miller

By William Lamb
Herman Miller's executive creative director, Ben Watson, tells us what gifts he buys for hosts, weddings, and more.

What’s your favorite kind of towel? 

For the bath: 100 percent linen from Fog Linen. It is quick to dry and so great on the skin. For the kitchen: Garnier-Thiebaut makes cotton damask towels in their old-school French mill—endless mixes of wonky patterns and great colors.

Bath towels from Fog Linen, from $52.

Kitchen towels from Garnier-Thiebaut, $22.

What is the best design book to give as a gift?

How to See: A Guide to Reading Our Man-Made Environment, by George Nelson (Little, Brown and Co., 1979).

How to See: A Guide to Reading Our Man-Made Environment, $30.

What’s your go-to host gift? 

Bubbly. A Ruhlmann Crémant d’Alsace or a nice prosecco. Either is a great alternative to champagne.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance?

My Rocket espresso machine. A perfect shot every morning. Rocket R58 V2 Espresso Machine by Rocket Espresso Milano, from $2,700.
Rocket R58 V2 Espresso Machine by Rocket Espresso Milano, from $2,700.

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?

Cash. 

Ben Watson joined Herman Miller in 2010 as executive creative director.

What would you give to a recent college graduate?

I offer my graduating nieces and nephews the Herman Miller chair of their choice. 