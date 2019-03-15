Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Ben Watson of Herman Miller
What’s your favorite kind of towel?
For the bath: 100 percent linen from Fog Linen. It is quick to dry and so great on the skin. For the kitchen: Garnier-Thiebaut makes cotton damask towels in their old-school French mill—endless mixes of wonky patterns and great colors.
What is the best design book to give as a gift?
How to See: A Guide to Reading Our Man-Made Environment, by George Nelson (Little, Brown and Co., 1979).
What’s your go-to host gift?
Bubbly. A Ruhlmann Crémant d’Alsace or a nice prosecco. Either is a great alternative to champagne.
What is your go-to kitchen appliance?
My Rocket espresso machine. A perfect shot every morning. Rocket R58 V2 Espresso Machine by Rocket Espresso Milano, from $2,700.
rocket-espresso.com
What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?
Cash.
What would you give to a recent college graduate?
I offer my graduating nieces and nephews the Herman Miller chair of their choice.