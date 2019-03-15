Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Ben Watson of Herman Miller

For the bath: 100 percent linen from Fog Linen . It is quick to dry and so great on the skin. For the kitchen: Garnier-Thiebaut makes cotton damask towels in their old-school French mill—endless mixes of wonky patterns and great colors.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

What is the best design book to give as a gift?



How to See: A Guide to Reading Our Man-Made Environment, by George Nelson (Little, Brown and Co., 1979).