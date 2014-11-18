Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Antiques Dealer Joel Chen

Joel Chen started gallery and retail space JF Chen over thirty five years ago on Melrose Avenue. The space features 34,000 square feet of carefully curated furniture, accessories, and art.

A ceramic vase or a small sculpture; something for the home.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance? A Nespresso machine. Espresso machines by Nespresso, from $99.

What is your everyday bedding?

What is the best design book to give as a gift? Collecting Eames: The JF Chen Collection, by Grant Taylor (JF Chen, 2011), $62.

Pratesi sheets, queen sets from $545.

What’s your favorite kind of towel?

Josef Hoffmann–style towels from MAK Vienna.

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?

Give a charitable donation in lieu of a material gift.

What would you give to a recent college graduate?

Money.

