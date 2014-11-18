Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Antiques Dealer Joel Chen
What’s your go-to host gift?
A ceramic vase or a small sculpture; something for the home.
What is your everyday bedding?
Pratesi sheets, queen sets from $545.
What’s your favorite kind of towel?
Josef Hoffmann–style towels from MAK Vienna.
What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?
Give a charitable donation in lieu of a material gift.
What would you give to a recent college graduate?
Money.
What is your go-to kitchen appliance?
A Nespresso machine. Espresso machines by Nespresso, from $99.
What is the best design book to give as a gift?
Collecting Eames: The JF Chen Collection, by Grant Taylor (JF Chen, 2011), $62.