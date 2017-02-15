Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Ambra Medda
Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Ambra Medda

By Kelsey Keith
Ambra Medda, cofounder and creative director of design resource L’ArcoBaleno, tells us what home goods she treasures.

What’s your go-to host gift? 

Medda, who co-founded L'ArcoBaleno and serves as its creative director, also co-founded the Design Miami fair.

A great bottle of wine and a bunch of beautiful hydrangeas or peonies.

What is the best design book to give as a gift?<br><br>Right now, definitely the new Ettore Sottsass Phaidon book. It’s gorgeous.<br><br>Ettore Sottsass, by Philippe Thomé (Phaidon, 2014), $150.

Right now, definitely the new Ettore Sottsass Phaidon book. It’s gorgeous.

Ettore Sottsass, by Philippe Thomé (Phaidon, 2014), $150.

What is your everyday bedding? 

My Italian moka pot to make coffee and my milk frother for when I make cappuccino.

Moka Express from Bialetti, from $25

Frette is my favorite. Sheet set by Frette, from $298.

I also love my Japanese rice cooker.

Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker and warmer from Zojirushi, from $256.

What’s your favorite kind of towel? 

Belgian Waffle Towels by Mungo. They’re made by a really interesting family-run company in South Africa.

Belgian Waffle Towels by Mungo, set of four, $132.

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received? 

I gave my friend a small yellow Poly chair by Max Lamb, the British designer.

What would you give to a recent college graduate?

A ticket to China and a book on meditation.

