Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Ambra Medda
What’s your go-to host gift?
A great bottle of wine and a bunch of beautiful hydrangeas or peonies.
What is your everyday bedding?
Frette is my favorite. Sheet set by Frette, from $298.
What’s your favorite kind of towel?
Belgian Waffle Towels by Mungo. They’re made by a really interesting family-run company in South Africa. Belgian Waffle Towels by Mungo, set of four, $132.
What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?
I gave my friend a small yellow Poly chair by Max Lamb, the British designer.
What would you give to a recent college graduate?
A ticket to China and a book on meditation.
What is your go-to kitchen appliance?
My Italian moka pot to make coffee and my milk frother for when I make cappuccino. I also love my Japanese rice cooker. Moka Express from Bialetti, from $25; Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker and warmer from Zojirushi, from $256.
What is the best design book to give as a gift?
Right now, definitely the new Ettore Sottsass Phaidon book. It’s gorgeous. Ettore Sottsass, by Philippe Thomé (Phaidon, 2014), $150.