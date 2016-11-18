View Photos
Artists Residency by Niney and Marca Architects
Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal –
Artists Residency is a minimal home created by Paris-based architects Niney and Marca Architects.
The building was rehabilitated with a modern extension, and the internal programs were completely reorganized. The dichotomy of modern and traditional between the main home and extension serves as separation between the work place and home. The architects designed a barrier made of glass and movable walls that can oscillate the space between complete transparency and complete darkness.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.