Artist Reinvents the Contemporary Art Experience

Greatly influenced by her impressions of the world, her work is distinguished by many years of designing and painting custom finishes for large commercial projects and private estates. Ms. Griffin’s work takes shape in the form of large abstract paintings on canvas and museum quality panels.

With the advent of online vacation rentals, she found a way to take the contemporary art experience to the next level.Ms. Griffin conceived the Art Shed, a vacation space for visitors looking to be immersed in a unique contemporary art experience. The space is a reflection of her personal inspiration.