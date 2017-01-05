Artemide Illuminates The New Feltrinelli Foundation in Milan

Artemide lighting is used throughout the new headquarters of the Feltrinelli Foundation at Porta Volta in Milan. The architecture firm Herzog & De Meuron designed the headquarters, the firm’s first project in Italy. The project is a continuation of the close cooperation between Artemide and Herzog & De Meuron, who have designed several products for Artemide.

For each of the 5 floors of the building, Artemide created specific lighting solutions capable of interacting with the architecture and meeting the needs of a wide range of uses within the building. The flexible, dynamic appliances help define the spaces at different times of day, ensuring high technical performance and creating pleasant luminous ambiances.

The library features a shower of 100 Unterlinden suspensions, designed by Herzog & De Meuron for Artemide in 2014. Unterlinden combines the aesthetic charm of an old-time object with high technology and engineering. A high-performance LED COB and high-efficiently optic polymetric lens ensure a very high quality of light. A special custom version of the Unterlinden Table was created for the foundation’s reading stations. Picto High Flux projectors provide elegant, high-performance, flexible illumination in the foyer, bookstore, and coffee shop on the ground floor.

In offices on the 3rd and 4th floor, the Algoritmo system is integrated into the architecture to provide even illumination ideal for work spaces. Each work station is outfitted with a Demetra task light. The floors also feature the Pipe floor in LED, an update of the first project developed by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron for Artemide in 2004.