Art You Can Walk All Over: Carpet by Steffen Kehrle

Munich-based industrial designer Steffen Kehrle has conceived of a process to manufacture one-of-a-kind carpet that makes abstract, surreal colors bleed across the floor, resulting in stunning lines and shapes that could just as easily be hung on a wall. Watch the production process in the video below; Kehrle turns an industrial site into his own canvas.

Carpet by Steffen Kehrle



Munich-based industrial designer Steffen Kehrle has conceived of a process to manufacture one-of-a-kind carpet that makes abstract, surreal colors bleed across the floor, resulting in stunning lines and shapes that could just as easily be hung on a wall.



Photo by Volker Schlegel

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Now sold by Zoeppritz, the carpet was conceived for the company Dura, in Fulda, in Central Germany and displayed earlier this year at the Domotex fair in Hannover. Broadloom carpets are constantly in motion during the production process, with hundreds of rolls pushing forward a near-infinite length of flooring. Kehrle, who has done product and exhibition design for companies like Muji, Fiat and L’Abbate, was struck when he was observing the coloring process. Why not interrupt and add unique patterns with squeegees or hoses?

Carpet by Steffen Kehrle



Broadloom carpets are constantly in motion during the production process, with hundreds of rolls pushing forward a near-infinite length of flooring. Kehrle, who has done product and exhibition design for companies like Muji, Fiat and L’Abbate, was struck when he was observing the coloring process. Why not interrupt and add unique patterns with squeegees or hoses?



“The result is really a reflection of the production process,” he says.



Photo by Volker Schlegel

"The result is really a reflection of the production process," he says.

Carpet by Steffen Kehrle



The initial idea was to create a concept carpet, but Kehrle received so many requests and compliments that the art-piece was elevated to serial production. He wants to add new designs, but that will come after the sales and distribution network are more fleshed out.



Photo by Julian Baumann

The initial idea was to create a concept carpet, but Kehrle received so many requests and compliments that the art-piece was elevated to serial production. He wants to add new designs, but that will come after the sales and distribution network are more fleshed out.

Carpet by Steffen Kehrle



“The result is really a reflection of the production process,” says Kehrle.



Photo by Julian Baumann

Carpet by Steffen Kehrle



A black-and-white design by the Munich-based designer. Many pieces were features at the Domotex fair in Hannover.



Photo by Julian Baumann

Carpet by Steffen Kehrle



Dye being applied to the carpet.



Photo by Atelier Steffen Kehrle