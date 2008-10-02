Art + Environment Conference in Reno

For instance, other speakers include Matthew Coolidge (Dwell’s featured expert for the May 2008 Los Angeles Detour), artist and architect Vito Acconci, photographer Michael Light, Fritz Haeg (who also spoke at this year’s Dwell on Design, artist Katie Holten, Bill Gilbert from Land Arts of the American West, and cultural organizer Cheryl Haines, among others.



According to writer William L. Fox, the conference moderator: "Global interest in the intersections of nature and culture has broadened in recent years. In this expanding field, contemporary artists and designers have re-envisioned the concept of environment. To better understand the ideas shaping this dialogue, the Nevada Museum of Art will host creative practitioners whose works explore natural, built, and virtual environments. . .this gathering brings together artists, designers, writers, and scientists from around the country to discuss how they change–and are changed by–the natural, built, and virtual environments in which they work."



Here is a PDF with all the information you need to register; for more information about the speakers themselves, and their conference schedules, check out the conference website.