See How This Colorful Hong Kong Apartment Was Made to Feel Bigger Than it Actually Is

With the aim of separating various functional zones while maintaining privacy, freeing up space, and making the apartment look bigger than its actual size (1,206 square feet), Lim+Lu incorporated suspended glass and sliding doors made with black powder-coated stainless steel. These acting "walls" and "doors" created adaptable boundaries to create a flexible layout that doesn't feel closed off.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

These see-through boundaries also visually connect the bedroom, living, study, and kitchen, while giving the apartment the appearance of transparency and lightness.

In the past, old Hong Kong apartments have often included dark, long, and narrow corridors and bedrooms with concrete walls that can make the space feel heavy and claustrophobic. So, the designers reconfigured the space while keeping the lifestyle of modern-day urbanites in mind.

They removed and restructured the existing walls of the old rooms, which resulted in a loftier, more open interior. Continuous warm oak flooring connects the main living room and the bedroom, blurring the boundaries between public and private spaces within the apartment.

Adjacent to the main living area is a former bedroom that was converted into a multi-purpose space with suspended sliding doors. It can either be used as a living room extension, or enclosed as a bedroom for guests.