Art by Adrian Albino

I have a thing for stripes—always have, and always will. One need only look to the myriad stripes in my home, from bath towels and shirts by Paul Smith, to ties and slacks by Etro, to the Alexander Girard–designed Millerstripe fabric upholstered on my sofa. It's no wonder then that I have long been a fan of Adrian Albino's art.

Using various adhesive tapes, Albino carefully layers them upon one another to create an arresting visual and tactile piece. According to the artist, the works reveal the "power of restraint." This time-lapse video shows Albino's work progress, and spotlights a process that can take weeks to finish one single piece of art.