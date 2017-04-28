Armoires Made Modern
This classic piece of furniture is anything but outdated. Armoires are storage saviors that work in almost every space and can instantly add function where you need it most. Traditionally they’re a combination of both drawers and doors, but there’s no limit to what you choose to store or where to place an armoire. And with styles updated for today’s lifestyle, you won’t need to look any further for a modern storage solution.
Made for multi-function
Our Hudson armoire is just one solution that looks as at home in the bedroom image featured above as it does in the modern office below. Features like a removable wood wardrobe bar and adjustable shelves make Hudson work however you need.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Our Grove armoire takes a cue from mid-century-inspired design and adds a touch of elegance to any room. Drawer interiors are hand-sanded for a smooth feel and snag-free stow away space.
Small space? No problem
The Linear two-piece armoire offers all the beauty and function of large-scale storage within a unique, efficient design. You can detach the top cabinet from the bottom, making it easy to move or fit anywhere in your home.
Unique solutions
Our Alden office armoire adds a modern twist to a work space. Simply stand and use the top surface or use the drop-down desk while you sit and work. Two full-extension drawers have lacquered interiors.
Shop all modern Room & Board armoires today.
Photos by Room & Board
Originally published on the Room & Board blog.