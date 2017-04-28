Armoires Made Modern

This classic piece of furniture is anything but outdated. Armoires are storage saviors that work in almost every space and can instantly add function where you need it most. Traditionally they’re a combination of both drawers and doors, but there’s no limit to what you choose to store or where to place an armoire. And with styles updated for today’s lifestyle, you won’t need to look any further for a modern storage solution.

Made for multi-function

Our Hudson armoire is just one solution that looks as at home in the bedroom image featured above as it does in the modern office below. Features like a removable wood wardrobe bar and adjustable shelves make Hudson work however you need.