Archtober Itinerary: David Rockwell, FAIA

There’s a wealth of inspiration during Archtober, from tours of the Noguchi Museum and Louis Kahn’s Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island to a walk between the warehouses of the South Street Seaport or a boat ride under of all Manhattan’s 18 bridges. I’m excited about artist Spencer Finch’s miniature live Redwood forest which will grow in Brooklyn between October and next spring. I’m also really looking forward to "Architecture and Ornament in the Heart of Central Park." Central Park is one of my favorite public spaces in New York. Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux’s vision was truly miraculous. The park has successfully become a profoundly democratic communal mixing chamber where everyone can congregate and share the city. David’s Archtober Events Louis Kahn & the Making of Public Space Today: Lecture and Tour

Saturday, October 1, 1:30-4:00 pm

FDR Four Freedoms Park

William Whitaker, Curator of the Louis I. Kahn Collection at the University of Pennsylvania, will discuss the challenges of creating public spaces today, giving the story of the Park’s design, the sudden death of its architect, the near-bankruptcy of the city, and the effort that brought it to fruition.

Schermerhorn Row at the South Street Seaport is also an Archtober 2016 Building of the Day.

Hidden History of the South Street Seaport’s Architecture

Sunday, October 2, 3:00-4:00pm

South Street Seaport Museum

From rat pits to a warehouse built by one of the most famous American architects of the 19th century, the buildings of the Seaport have a big story to tell. This is the story of the rise of New York. Take a walk with us and discover the origins of New York's greatness. Architecture and Ornament in the Heart of Central Park

Tuesday, October 4, 11:00 am-12:30 pm

Central Park Conservancy

Explore structures and landscape architecture that were fundamental guiding elements in the design and execution of Central Park. With stops at Strawberry Fields, Cherry Hill, Bow Bridge, the Lake’s Boat Landings, the Mall, and Bethesda Terrace, this tour highlights symbolic and artistic features that may be easily overlooked even by the daily park-goer. Talking with Stone: The Noguchi Museum

Saturday, October 8, 11:00am-12:30 pm

AIA New York

Sage and Coombe Architects will speak about the 15-year multi-phase Noguchi Museum renovation, which included gallery renovations, a new bookstore and café, replacement of building facades, creation of new program space, and building systems upgrades enabling the museum to remain open year-round.



AIANY and Classic Harbor's Around Manhattan Boat Tour circumnavigates the island.

AIANY Around Manhattan Architecture Boat Tour

Wednesday, October 19, 3:00-5:45 pm

AIA New York / Classic Harbor Line

On this 2.75-hour cruise, you will circumnavigate the island of Manhattan (passing under all 18 bridges) while taking in monuments, architecture, parks and infrastructure. Spencer Finch: Lost Man Creek

October 1, 2016 – March 11, 2018

Public Art Fund

Rather than growing naturally and of its own accord, Lost Man Creek, the undulating landscape populated by some 4,000 Dawn Redwoods, is a recreation. Artist Spencer Finch partnered with the Save the Redwoods League to identify a 790-acre section of the protected Redwood National Park in California. Significantly scaling down the topography and tree canopy heights, he reimagined this corner of the California forest for MetroTech at a 1:100 scale. While the original trees range from 98 to 380 feet – taller than the buildings that surround the plaza – the trees in the installation are just one to four feet in height.

