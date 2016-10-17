Archtober Itinerary: Benjamin Prosky, Assoc. AIA
We’re already half way through the month, but there’s still so much more Archtober to experience! This weekend, Archtober partner Open House New York invites New Yorkers into sites around the five boroughs, many of which are often inaccessible. On Saturday, the Center for Architecture will host a drop-in Family Day, where families will build a model city together. I look forward to visiting Lite Brite Neon in the Old American Can Factory, a project on view in our exhibition, Authenticity and Innovation. I also recommend checking out the New York Botanical Garden and the Andrew Freedman Home in The Bronx. This is also a great opportunity to stop by Arthur Avenue and pick up some authentic Italian cannoli.
Later in the month, join me on October 27 for our annual Heritage Ball, recognizing individuals committed to excellence in the built environment. This year, we will be honoring Thomas Phifer, FAIA; the Rudin family; Alice Tisch; and Senator Charles E. Schumer. After the gala, continue the festivities as the Center for Architecture transforms into a nightclub for Party@theCenter!
Next day, get in the spirit of Halloween at Pumpkitecture! Twenty of New York City’s most talented architecture firms will go gourd to gourd to win the Pritzkerpumpkin. Audience members will nosh and vote for the People’s Pumpkin.
Ben’s Archtober Events
Open House New York Weekend
Saturday, October 15 – Sunday, October 16
Open House New York
Open House New York Weekend unlocks the doors of New York City’s most important buildings, offering an extraordinary opportunity to experience the city and meet the people who design, build and preserve it. From historic to contemporary, more than 250 sites across all five boroughs are open to visit, with tours, talks, and more.
Lite Brite Neon Studio
New York Botanical Garden
Andrew Freedman Home
David Adjaye in Conversation with Surface Editor-in-Chief Spencer Bailey
Wednesday, October 19, 7:30-8:30pm
Surface Media / 92Y
Tanzanian-born architect David Adjaye, whose Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., recently opened, discusses his new project and other recent work with Surface magazine Editor-in-Chief Spencer Bailey.
Girls Build! Architecture Workshop
Saturday, October 22, 2:00-4:00pm
Center for Architecture
Girls ages 11 to 16 partner with architects from the AIANY Women in Architecture Committee to learn about architecture and create their own designs.
Building of the Day: Gould Memorial Library, Bronx Community College
Wednesday, October 26, 12:00-1:00pm
Architect: Stanford White
The Gould Memorial Library and Hall of Fame are Beaux Arts Landmarks designed by the great Stanford White in 1899 and 1901. At the time, these structures were part of the uptown campus for New York University, which is now Bronx Community College.
Heritage Ball and Party@theCenter
Thursday, October 27, 6:00pm-2:00am
Center for Architecture
On October 27, 2016, architects and industry professionals will come together for the Heritage Ball, the annual black tie event to support the Center for Architecture. Heritage Ball began in the 1980s and has grown from a small party to an over 1,100 person gala.
Pumpkitecture! Pumpkin Carving Competition
Friday, October 28, 6:00-8:00pm
Center for Architecture
Start off your Halloween weekend at the Center for Architecture’s first annual Pumpkitecture competition! 20 New York City-based firms will go gourd to gourd to compete for the Pritzker Pumpkin. Come witness architects carve extraordinary structures and vote for the People’s Pumpkin.
Walk the QueensWay
Saturday, October 29, 11:00am
The Municipal Art Society of New York
A 2.5-mile walk alongside the northern section of this proposed "cultural greenway," which will transform a long-abandoned rail line.
Ben’s NYC
Red Hook, Brooklyn
Brooklyn Crab
24 Reed Street, Brooklyn
Waterfront Barge Museum
290 Conover Street, Brooklyn
West Village, Manhattan
Center for Architecture
536 LaGuardia Place, New York
Pegu Club
77 W Houston Street, New York
Hunters Point, Queens
Check out the recently topped-out Queens branch library by Steven Holl Architects. Then, grab some Greek eats at Kavala Estiatorio.
Hunters Point Community Library by Steven Holl Architects
47-07 Center Boulevard
Kavala Estiatorio
10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City