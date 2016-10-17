Archtober Itinerary: Benjamin Prosky, Assoc. AIA

We’re already half way through the month, but there’s still so much more Archtober to experience! This weekend, Archtober partner Open House New York invites New Yorkers into sites around the five boroughs, many of which are often inaccessible. On Saturday, the Center for Architecture will host a drop-in Family Day, where families will build a model city together. I look forward to visiting Lite Brite Neon in the Old American Can Factory, a project on view in our exhibition, Authenticity and Innovation. I also recommend checking out the New York Botanical Garden and the Andrew Freedman Home in The Bronx. This is also a great opportunity to stop by Arthur Avenue and pick up some authentic Italian cannoli.

Lite Brite Neon

Later in the month, join me on October 27 for our annual Heritage Ball, recognizing individuals committed to excellence in the built environment. This year, we will be honoring Thomas Phifer, FAIA; the Rudin family; Alice Tisch; and Senator Charles E. Schumer. After the gala, continue the festivities as the Center for Architecture transforms into a nightclub for Party@theCenter! Next day, get in the spirit of Halloween at Pumpkitecture! Twenty of New York City’s most talented architecture firms will go gourd to gourd to win the Pritzkerpumpkin. Audience members will nosh and vote for the People’s Pumpkin. Ben’s Archtober Events Open House New York Weekend

Saturday, October 15 – Sunday, October 16

Open House New York

Open House New York Weekend unlocks the doors of New York City’s most important buildings, offering an extraordinary opportunity to experience the city and meet the people who design, build and preserve it. From historic to contemporary, more than 250 sites across all five boroughs are open to visit, with tours, talks, and more. Lite Brite Neon Studio

New York Botanical Garden

Andrew Freedman Home

Sugar Hill Housing designed by David Adjaye

David Adjaye in Conversation with Surface Editor-in-Chief Spencer Bailey

Wednesday, October 19, 7:30-8:30pm

Surface Media / 92Y

Tanzanian-born architect David Adjaye, whose Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., recently opened, discusses his new project and other recent work with Surface magazine Editor-in-Chief Spencer Bailey. Girls Build! Architecture Workshop

Saturday, October 22, 2:00-4:00pm

Center for Architecture

Girls ages 11 to 16 partner with architects from the AIANY Women in Architecture Committee to learn about architecture and create their own designs.

