The Architect series dimmers from International Fashion Machines (IFM) do the same, but for your light switch. IFM owner and electronic textile pioneer Maggie Orth used her experiences at the Rhode Island School of Design and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to create the patented soft and fuzzy interactive textile sensors, which allow users to feel the right ambiance rather than find it.



Orth’s products replace the cold, impersonal plastics of traditional switches with the warmth and style of fabric. The inviting dimmers not only change the user experience from mechanical to sensual/tactile, they transform the aesthetic and atmosphere of the room they’re used in. The Architect collection features geometric shapes and patterns in a variety of vivid colors, and are equal parts art and object.



Like trading in an old beige desktop for a sleek silver PowerBook, these switches replace the banal with chic functionality.