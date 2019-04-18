Architect Leo Mieles
The Georgian Bay Cottage treads lightly on the land—as the natives whose reservation this cabin is built on once did. Because the lots are leased, architect Leo Mieles explains, "the approach is: ‘Let’s not clear the hell out of the land but instead quietly embed our cottage and enjoy the landscape.’" This attitude prompts residents to distill their desires to the basic elements needed to escape from the city and relax in nature. Here, the solution is a "long-shed" construction featuring a large sliding door and pull-down bug screen, a translucent corrugated-fiberglass roof, and exposed studs and ties.
