Take a Peek at These 30 Architects’ Private Homes

A vintage article in Good Housekeeping magazine illuminated the 1953 Benit House in Houston. When Steve Curry, principal at Curry Boudreaux Architects, and his wife Martha bought it they spent 11 years painstakingly renovating it to resemble its original form in the article, including a red front door, matching planter boxes divided by a glass wall, and sliding doors separating the dining room from the walled garden. But after Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017, the couple were forced to restore it yet again, replacing flooring, woodwork, and rusted metal to bring it back to its midcentury pink brick and terrazzo glory.