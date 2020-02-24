View 31 Photos
Take a Peek at These 30 Architects’ Private Homes
By Alia Akkam
Being your own client comes with its own challenges and rewards.
These 30 residences and private outdoor hideaways built by architects— some sprawling multi-level abodes built for their families and some minimalist cabins to deepen their connection to nature—are all deeply personal projects.
An Architect’s Home in Sydney Is a Masterful Lesson in Sustainable Design
