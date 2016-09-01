Architect Ed Binkley on Contemporary Home Design and the ‘New Modern'
Architect Ed Binkley on Contemporary Home Design and the ‘New Modern'

By BSB Design Architects
Influenced by brands like IKEA, home shows on HGTV, and the Scandanavian ‘less stuff and more life’ attitude, the clean, simple aesthetic associated with modern and contemporary design appeals to home buyers of all ages – from millennials to boomers.

In the August 2016 issue of the magazine, Ed Binkley, AIA, Design/Business Director at BSB Design’s Tampa-area office, gave his perspective on contemporary design for the article, "The New Modern."

In recent years contemporary residential architecture has been continuously redefined by the tastes and preferences of home buyers, according to Professional Builder magazine. The result has been a broad spectrum of contemporary forms produced across the country.

Solavera is an infill neighborhood with unique home sites, mature trees, a nearby park and an incredible location in Austin, Texas.

We design some homes with "shed roofs and a little bit of a mid-century modern look," says Binkley. "We call it modern, but in a sense, it really goes back to contemporary or transitional. Everyone visualizes ‘modern’ and ‘contemporary’ differently."

Typically modern design tends to be more boxy and geometric, using fewer materials.&nbsp;

Contemporary and transitional designs may incorporate sloped roofs or use non-traditional materials and color to redefine an otherwise traditional elevation.

Solavera is an infill neighborhood with unique home sites, mature trees, a nearby park and an incredible location in Austin, Texas.

Solavera, Austin, Texas area.

Blackston at Vistancia, Peoria, Arizona.

Park Lake Village, Orlando, Florida area.

Trio Scottsdale Lofts, Arizona.

