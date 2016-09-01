Architect Ed Binkley on Contemporary Home Design and the ‘New Modern'
In the August 2016 issue of the magazine, Ed Binkley, AIA, Design/Business Director at BSB Design’s Tampa-area office, gave his perspective on contemporary design for the article, "The New Modern."
In recent years contemporary residential architecture has been continuously redefined by the tastes and preferences of home buyers, according to Professional Builder magazine. The result has been a broad spectrum of contemporary forms produced across the country.
We design some homes with "shed roofs and a little bit of a mid-century modern look," says Binkley. "We call it modern, but in a sense, it really goes back to contemporary or transitional. Everyone visualizes ‘modern’ and ‘contemporary’ differently."