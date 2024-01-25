Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
The Home of “Batman” Building Architect Earl Swensson Seeks $3.8MView 10 Photos

The Home of “Batman” Building Architect Earl Swensson Seeks $3.8M

He designed the famed Nashville skyscraper—and his monumental 1970s home spans nearly 7,700 square feet.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 1122 Harpeth Ridge Road, Franklin, Tennessee

Price: $3,750,000

Architect: Earl Swensson

Year Built: 1978

Footprint: 7,656 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and two half baths)

Lot Size: 3.3 acres

From the Agent: "Step into a world of architectural brilliance where every detail has been meticulously crafted to perfection. The personal residence of legendary architect Earl Swensson beautifully merges modern aesthetics with timeless elegance. Indulge in the luxury of space; immerse yourself in the breathtaking views from the expansive windows which seamlessly incorporate the captivating landscape views of the Tennessee hills with your interior living space. This is more than a home; it is a sanctuary where modern living meets the serenity of nature. Embrace the opportunity to make this architectural masterpiece your very own."

Tall trees border the brick home, providing plenty of privacy.

Tall trees border the brick home, providing plenty of privacy.

The Home of “Batman” Building Architect Earl Swensson Seeks $3.8M - Photo 2 of 10 -
Curved clerestory windows draw ample natural light into the living areas.

Curved clerestory windows draw ample natural light into the living areas.

The Home of “Batman” Building Architect Earl Swensson Seeks $3.8M - Photo 4 of 10 -
Sliding glass doors connect a spacious sitting area to the rear terrace.

Sliding glass doors connect a spacious sitting area to the rear terrace.

The Home of “Batman” Building Architect Earl Swensson Seeks $3.8M - Photo 6 of 10 -
In the primary bath, a large soaking tub sits beneath a skylight.

In the primary bath, a large soaking tub sits beneath a skylight.

The Home of “Batman” Building Architect Earl Swensson Seeks $3.8M - Photo 8 of 10 -
The 7,656-square-foot home has an abundance of storage space.

The 7,656-square-foot home has an abundance of storage space.

The Home of “Batman” Building Architect Earl Swensson Seeks $3.8M - Photo 10 of 10 -

1122 Harpeth Ridge Road in Franklin, Tennessee, is currently listed for $3,750,000 by Marty Warren of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.