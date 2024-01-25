The Home of “Batman” Building Architect Earl Swensson Seeks $3.8M
Location: 1122 Harpeth Ridge Road, Franklin, Tennessee
Price: $3,750,000
Architect: Earl Swensson
Year Built: 1978
Footprint: 7,656 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and two half baths)
Lot Size: 3.3 acres
From the Agent: "Step into a world of architectural brilliance where every detail has been meticulously crafted to perfection. The personal residence of legendary architect Earl Swensson beautifully merges modern aesthetics with timeless elegance. Indulge in the luxury of space; immerse yourself in the breathtaking views from the expansive windows which seamlessly incorporate the captivating landscape views of the Tennessee hills with your interior living space. This is more than a home; it is a sanctuary where modern living meets the serenity of nature. Embrace the opportunity to make this architectural masterpiece your very own."
1122 Harpeth Ridge Road in Franklin, Tennessee, is currently listed for $3,750,000 by Marty Warren of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.