A+R Pop-Up at Dwell on Design
View Photos

A+R Pop-Up at Dwell on Design

Add to
Like
Share
By Kristen W. Terry
Dwell on Design 2013 will again host the A+R Pop-Up Shop, now in its fifth year. A+R founders Andy Griffith and Rose Apodaca opened their first shop in late 2005, and now have two locations in Los Angeles, as well as an online store. Their participation at Dwell on Design is due in part to their love of Dwell magazine—its look, content, and how that translates onto the showroom floor.

Although items frequently catch their eye throughout the year as "very DOD," Apodaca shared with us that they begin to "work on our list in earnest just after the January edition of Maison et Objet in Paris." This gives them enough time to stock the products they’ll be bringing to Dwell on Design, but, she adds, "we already know a couple of things will be arriving just days before DOD kicks off! Oh the thrill."

A+R Pop-Up at Dwell on Design - Photo 1 of 3 -

UFO Rechargeable LED Lights by Alessi, available for purchase at Dwell on Design 2013.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

A+R Pop-Up at Dwell on Design - Photo 2 of 3 -

Brick Cushion by Normann Copenhagen, available for purchase at Dwell on Design 2013.

Their slogan, "Global Design. Edited." has lead A+R to once again curate quite the selection for conference attendees, including the wireless Zip speaker by Libratone, the Duck Timer by Alessi, and the Gripster iPad holder by Native Union. In addition, A+R will be the first shop outside of the United Kingdom to feature the new table lamp by Lee Broom, which debuted only last month, for his "highly covetable" Crystal Bulb. They will be partnering with many of the design houses whose products they’ll feature to offer 20% off retail during the conference.

A+R Pop-Up at Dwell on Design - Photo 3 of 3 -

Duck Timer by Alessi, available for purchase at Dwell on Design 2013.

The biggest change at Dwell on Design that Griffith and Apodaca have noticed is how the conference keeps "expanding, refining, and evolving." They make a point of taking turns exploring the convention floor to see what the exhibitors have to offer, "as well as the work on display by the schools and other young designers." Dwell on Design, they point out, provides them with an excellent opportunity to connect with some of their vendors, and make new discoveries, too.

This article was originally published on May7, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.