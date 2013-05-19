A+R Pop-Up at Dwell on Design

Although items frequently catch their eye throughout the year as "very DOD," Apodaca shared with us that they begin to "work on our list in earnest just after the January edition of Maison et Objet in Paris." This gives them enough time to stock the products they’ll be bringing to Dwell on Design, but, she adds, "we already know a couple of things will be arriving just days before DOD kicks off! Oh the thrill."

Their slogan, "Global Design. Edited." has lead A+R to once again curate quite the selection for conference attendees, including the wireless Zip speaker by Libratone, the Duck Timer by Alessi, and the Gripster iPad holder by Native Union. In addition, A+R will be the first shop outside of the United Kingdom to feature the new table lamp by Lee Broom, which debuted only last month, for his "highly covetable" Crystal Bulb. They will be partnering with many of the design houses whose products they’ll feature to offer 20% off retail during the conference.

The biggest change at Dwell on Design that Griffith and Apodaca have noticed is how the conference keeps "expanding, refining, and evolving." They make a point of taking turns exploring the convention floor to see what the exhibitors have to offer, "as well as the work on display by the schools and other young designers." Dwell on Design, they point out, provides them with an excellent opportunity to connect with some of their vendors, and make new discoveries, too.

This article was originally published on May7, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.