A+R Owners at DoD 2009

A+R co-owners Andy Griffith and Rose Apodaca will be among the design enthusiasts on the Design Finder panel I’m moderating at Dwell on Design. Griffith, a former film editor, and Apodaca, a pop-culture and style writer, launched A+R in 2005 with a store in Silverlake. They followed up with an online shop in 2006 and a Venice, California, location in 2007. Described in three words, A+R is "Global design. Edited."



I asked the duo a couple of questions in anticipation of the upcoming event, and here’s what they had to say:



What’s your most recent design purchase?

Domestic in France enlists street artists and indie fashion designers to create graphics translated as mirrors, wall vinyls, and laser-cut wooden sculptures. It was challenging enough whittling down their wide collection for A+R. But now we have to agree on a wall vinyl for our renovated kitchen at home!





What are you currently longing for?

We’re eager for the porcelain "wallpaper" from Studio Pirsc to arrive from the Czech Republic. Designer Daniel Pirsc hand-casts individual forms such as a platinum-painted airplane or a white cross. A single piece is great, but cover the wall in dozens, and the effect is spectacularly modern.



