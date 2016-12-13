Apartmento RJ by Archiplan Studio

View Photos
Apartmento RJ is a minimal apartment located in Mantua, Italy, designed by Archiplan Studio.
The project involves the recovery of an entire multi-storey building located in the consolidated urban area of Mantua, in which the apartment constitutes a portion of the building. The house is characterized by its decorations in the ceilings and walls that date back to 1500’s, as well as the first half of the 1800s.
