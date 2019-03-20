Antony Hall
Dwell Magazine + Design News

Antony Hall

Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell
UK artist Antony Hall refers to himself as an amateur scientist. Indeed, his work constantly blurs the lines between science, art, and technology.

Hall has worked with acoustics, chemical oscillators, liquid vortices, and electricity, sometimes all at once. One of Hall’s signature pieces is the iLog—a hollow log housing a musical synthesizer. Its cousin, the Sound Lathe, "explores the sonic properties of wood work," producing a "unique wooden object at the end of each performance." Hall refers to these as "tabletop experiments": where science meets art in the space of the laboratory.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.