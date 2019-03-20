Antony Hall
Hall has worked with acoustics, chemical oscillators, liquid vortices, and electricity, sometimes all at once. One of Hall’s signature pieces is the iLog—a hollow log housing a musical synthesizer. Its cousin, the Sound Lathe, "explores the sonic properties of wood work," producing a "unique wooden object at the end of each performance." Hall refers to these as "tabletop experiments": where science meets art in the space of the laboratory.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.