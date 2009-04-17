View Photos
Antonio Citterio on Kitchens of the Future
By Deborah Bishop –
“As the kitchen assumes its place as the most important part of the home, we are thankfully moving away from the idea of designing the kitchen as if it were a clinic or a sterile environment.
To cook is to make a mess. Life is messy! This is the place we gather, where our children do homework, where we cook and break bread together. So, it is full of stuff. As the living room shrinks and turns into more of a private realm, the kitchen is absorbing the dining room and the placement of the table is becoming as important as the design of the kitchen itself."
