Announcing Dwell + AHAlife!
Today on Dwell.com, we announce our new partnership with AHAlife.com, the leading online destination for discovering—and buying—unique products from around the world. Backed by the powerful AHAlife platform, Dwell's digital storefront features modern products sourced from the stories of Dwell.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Every week, look for fresh product assortments at our storefront. These thoughtfully chosen selections are sourced globally by our buyers at AHAlife.com and are curated by our editors—providing a truly contextualized commerce experience.
With this exciting offering, you can shop right from the current October issue. Don't miss all the great designs from our "Made in the USA" story, from the award-winning debut Clip Tree valet (shown above) to the striking yet simple Feast in the House of Simon table to a jaw-dropping Christopher Roy sofa.
Please visit our storefront today and let us know what you think. We invite you to share your thoughts, and, of course, enjoy shopping!