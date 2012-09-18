Announcing Dwell + AHAlife!

Today on Dwell.com, we announce our new partnership with AHAlife.com, the leading online destination for discovering—and buying—unique products from around the world. Backed by the powerful AHAlife platform, Dwell's digital storefront features modern products sourced from the stories of Dwell.

Add a splash of style to your walls with this configurable wood valet Clip Tree, kitted out with clip-on rubber hooks, shelves, and widgets. Perfect for holding a variety of your bathing room necessities.

Every week, look for fresh product assortments at our storefront. These thoughtfully chosen selections are sourced globally by our buyers at AHAlife.com and are curated by our editors—providing a truly contextualized commerce experience.

With this exciting offering, you can shop right from the current October issue. Don't miss all the great designs from our "Made in the USA" story, from the award-winning debut Clip Tree valet (shown above) to the striking yet simple Feast in the House of Simon table to a jaw-dropping Christopher Roy sofa.

Christopher Roy’s layered, made-to-order “Why Not Bespoke” line combines a European dose of industrial design whimsy—he is British, after all—with traditional forms like the Windsor chair. Invoking a modern-Americana flair, see more here.