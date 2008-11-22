View Photos
Angel Investors
By Jamie Waugh
For over ten years, Angel Street Thrift Shop has attracted savvy Manhattanites to Chelsea–those with the bravery and general wherewithal to buy the authentic, the used, and the discounted, all for a good cause.
All sales benefit individuals and families affected by substance abuse, HIV/AIDS, and mental illness. More recently, Greenpoint has been blessed with its own Angel location at 67 Guernsey Street.
Angel Thrift's locations receive daily donations from both patrons and retailers themselves. On a recent visit to the Greenpoint location I scouted several large, cozy, brand-new ottomans donated by Mitchell Gold for $250 a pop. Racks and racks of jeans and vintage shirts are in immaculate condition, as is all the furniture.
It's a stoop sale without the stoop, tube socks, or broken cathode ray TV's.
