Angel Investors

All sales benefit individuals and families affected by substance abuse, HIV/AIDS, and mental illness. More recently, Greenpoint has been blessed with its own Angel location at 67 Guernsey Street.



Angel Thrift's locations receive daily donations from both patrons and retailers themselves. On a recent visit to the Greenpoint location I scouted several large, cozy, brand-new ottomans donated by Mitchell Gold for $250 a pop. Racks and racks of jeans and vintage shirts are in immaculate condition, as is all the furniture.



It's a stoop sale without the stoop, tube socks, or broken cathode ray TV's.