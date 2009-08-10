And the coolcapitals Winner Is....

Congratulations to Los Angeles–based designer Richie Chritz, who responded to coolcapitals.com 's call for a modern and graphic design for a new messenger-style bag with his creation, Destination Awesome (above). Richie's work, which is meant to represent the unique architecture, culture, and design of five cities—Amsterdam, Antwerp, Valencia, Vienna and Zurich—will soon appear on the arms of travelers all over the globe.

As part of the grand prize, Richie and his wife, Yunhe, will receive two round-trip tickets to Amsterdam—their coolcapital of choice. They'll also receive a five-night hotel stay, and two city cards that will cover free transportation within the area and gratis entry to many museums and attractions. In addition, Richie will get 15 messenger bags printed with his design to share with family and friends.

We wish a bon voyage to Richie and Yunhe, and extend many thanks to all the designers that participated in this contest. Be on the lookout for more design competitions from Dwell.com!