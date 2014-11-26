View Photos
An Updated Design Hostel for the Belgian Socialists of Yesteryear
Add to
Like
Share
By Kelsey Keith –
An old Art Deco building in Ghent, Belgium—and former headquarters for a Socialist newspaper—sees new life as a design-y hostel for travelers on the cheap.
Backstay Hostel
backstayhostels.com
Sint-Pietersnieuwstraat 128
9000 Ghent, Belgium
Phone: 0032 9 395 96 60
Email: ghent@backstayhostels.com
Dormitory beds from €20.50 a night; double rooms from €68
Get the Dwell Travel Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.