An Off-the-Grid Island Home for a Seattle Music Producer
On a 24-acre parcel on Henry Island, in Washington State’s Salish Sea, is the home of Grammy-winning producer Adam Kasper, one-third of what he describes as a "tight three-piece family," including wife JJ and daughter Sofia. Designed by Peter Bohlin of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, the 3,000-square-foot house "incorporates the natural world by allowing one to experience the temperature, sights, and smells of the island as you travel through the house," Kasper says. He calls it "the house that Nirvana built," from his time as a producer for the world-famous band, along with their Seattle grunge brethren Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Mudhoney, and the Foo Fighters.
Site challenges abounded in this project, among them the fact that the crew needed to work carefully around sensitive Native American archeological sites—including midden and rock-cairn burial sites—of the Lummi tribe, which necessitated the family inviting tribal members to the property many times to approve and bless the process. And, notes Kasper, "every single item had to be brought in by barge or boat and driven by gator to the site."