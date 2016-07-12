Could One of These Game-Changing Projects Define 2016?

A record number of award entries tested the World Architecture Festival’s (WAF) definition of "shortlist" this year. The nine-year-old show recently revealed that a whopping 343 prestige projects from over 50 countries will advance to its next round of judging in Berlin this November.

The World Architecture Festival has 32 sub-categories for both completed and unfinished work. The Book Stop Project is a traveling library by WTA Architecture + Design Studio in the Philippines.

The group varies in scale, style, and function, from a miniature library in the Philippines to a mountaintop museum designed by the late Zaha Hadid. But each one aspires ultimately to compete for two accolades: the World Building and Future Project of the Year awards. Once the winners have been chosen in 32 sub-categories, the finalists will be judged for these top honors.







This São Paulo jungle oasis by Studio MK27 was chosen for the completed residential category.

The difference between the two is that submissions for the World Building award must be finished, while Future Project contenders do not. Last year, when the WAF was held in Singapore, World Building went to hometown hopeful Interlace, an ambitious residential development by OMA and Buro Ole Scheeren. Bjarke Ingels Group took home Future Project for the Vancouver House, a contorted urban high-rise in British Columbia.

A bold newcomer to Mexico City’s skyline, the BBVA Bancomer tower was designed as a collaboration between Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and Legorreta + Legorreta.

The WAF will announce this year’s winners at its three-day event, taking place at the Arena Berlin from November 16-18.