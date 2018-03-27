An Intern Architect Builds a Home For His Growing Family on a Strict Budget

Constructed on a tight, tree-covered, infill lot in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada, Elm Avenue Residence was designed and built by John Duerksen for his family of five with the help of a few friends. Then an intern for a firm in Winnipeg, Duerksen has since established his own eponymous architecture practice .

The residence exemplifies a strong sensitivity to site. Duerksen developed his design cues from the adjacent established homes, many of which sport Victorian-style roofs. He also placed priority on respecting the lots' existing trees while trying to retain as much sunlight as possible. In an effort to keep costs down, the dark wood siding on the exterior and the feature interior staircase were constructed out of fir plywood by Duerksen himself.