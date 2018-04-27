The Only Guide You'll Ever Need For Spring Cleaning

Now that spring is officially under way, it's time to open those windows, let fresh air in, and bring that dust rag out from hibernation. Because let's face it: even if wiping down baseboards or sweeping under furniture aren't the most exciting of chores, having a spotless home to kick off the season will make your heart sing louder than the robins outside. So don't worry if you aren't quite sure where to start. With this eight-step guide below, your space will be sparkling in no time. 1. Look Under Most of us freshen up our homes every week or so with a quick vacuum or sweep, but we often skip the heavy lifting that is required to dust under the bed, sofa, cupboards, refrigerators, or other large furniture items. If you move these pieces, you’ll most likely see layers of dust underneath just begging for a power vacuum—and perhaps a lost earring or a few coins, too. Now is the time to flex those big "cleaning" muscles and take care of all the dirt, dust, and grime that usually goes unseen.

2. Reach High Above Other spots that are often missed during weekly or monthly cleaning sessions are the tops of cabinets, shelves, mirrors, and moldings. A Microfiber cloth works wonders when cleaning the tops of furniture, while a feather duster or vacuum with a brush attachment are a great solution when trying to reach tall ceilings or clean high moldings.

3. Scrub Inside Because dust, dirt, and the occasional dead insects can collect in your sconces or ceiling light fixtures, take a damp sponge or cloth and clean the insides where needed. When cleaning the inside of items or appliances, scrubbing brushes are another great source to clean microwaves and ovens. You can also use an old tooth brush to unclog any hair or soap scrum that might be currently blocking your bathtub or shower drains.

4. Clean Around Use a sponge or gentle brush to remove grime and stains around the caulking of sinks. You can also use this method to clean around the back and/or sides of your toilet seat. A good way to get rid of stubborn stains is to dab swabs of bleach-soaked tissue of cotton wool onto the marks. Leave the bleach on for half an hour and then rinse it off with warm water.

5. Get Between Items Window blinds, door hinges, vents, fans—these are just a few of the places dust loves to hang out, so don't skip these spots when you clean. If your door hinges happen to be coated in excessive graphite, simply wipe the excess off with baby wipes. And if rusty hinges are a problem, a great way to get rid of rust is by creating a thick paste with baking soda and water, applying it to the area, and then scrubbing it with steel wool.

6. Flip, Shake, and Dry

To keep your mattress from wearing out, you should flip and rotate it at least twice a year. While you’re at it, air out your bedding to get rid of any trapped moisture, which might encourage mites or bed bugs.

7. Give Your Bathroom a Bath Besides vacuuming and mopping your floors, there are a number of other areas in your home that will need special attention. For instance, dirty bathmats and mildew-stained shower curtains/liners are two bathroom items longing for a good, clean bath.

8. Organize And now for the fun part: organizing. One of the most rewarding things about spring cleaning is having the chance to streamline your home, declutter, and chuck anything that you no longer need. When you're ready to start, have two bags or boxes ready—one for things you want to throw away, and another for items you wish to donate or recycle.