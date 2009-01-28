View Photos
An der Alster 1
By Sarah Rich
The new office complex by J. Mayer H. Architects sits on the edge of downtown Hamburg, bordering the Aussenalster waterfront.
Horizonal window bays form protruding oval-shaped "eyes" that intermittently protrude from the facade, peering over the public park below. A pure whiteinterior reflects the abundant daylight pouring in from all sides, making the space largely shadowless. Open floor plans and spare furnishings meet the increasingly common desire for flexible workspace.
