An Austin Couple Turn a Ranch Home Into a Refreshing Live/Work Space

When the husband-and-wife team behind Austin-based Co(X)ist Studio set out to remodel their 1962 ranch-style house, they wanted to update it to suit their modern lifestyles—as well as demonstrate the design sensibilities of their young firm. Tucked in South Austin’s Sherwood Oaks neighborhood, the original home was dim, compartmentalized, and disconnected from the outdoors. Architects Frank and Megan Lin opened up the floor plan, created an addition, and built an expansive back porch, using several reclaimed materials in the process.



In the new, unobstructed living area, a sliding glass wall allows the dining room to flow onto the back porch, which also has access to the guest room and master bedroom. A cut-out in the canopy accommodates the branches of a crepe myrtle tree, whose presence provides extra shade in the Texas heat. The design encourages the cross-ventilation of air and draws in daylight, reducing the electrical load of the house.