An Airy Sydney Home Goes Vertical to Gain Space

“The biggest design challenge was the facade,” says architect Mark Cashman. “It had to step back from the street and recede to give prominence to the heritage status warehouse facade.” Above the translucent bedroom level, a balcony with a herb garden steps back further. From the rooftop garden, downtown Sydney comes into full view.

The new home matches the cornice heights, if not the facades, of its adjoining neighbors. The vertical expression happens at a setback. Double-height internal spaces are paired with an enclosed courtyard of similar dimensions. Ultimately, the 2,900-square-foot site fits a 8,600-square-foot dwelling, including the courtyard and basement garage.

The kitchen is accessible from a raised courtyard across from the main living space. “The double exhaust hood looks like an old industrial gantry,” remarks Cashman. Sandblasted brick and sandstone from the original warehouse dialogue with floating white and grey cabinetry.

"The decision to go monochromatic was made early in the design process," says principal Mark Cashman. "It’s a philosophy for most of our work that the architecture should be about form and space—a backdrop allowing the user and their life to be the color. In this case [we made] the warehouse fabric legible, sometimes contrasting and other times complementing."