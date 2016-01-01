An Airy Sydney Home Goes Vertical to Gain Space
Architecture firm MCK transformed a former glass factory and terrace house into a single-family residence by tapping into the potential of vertical space.
The new home matches the cornice heights, if not the facades, of its adjoining neighbors. The vertical expression happens at a setback. Double-height internal spaces are paired with an enclosed courtyard of similar dimensions. Ultimately, the 2,900-square-foot site fits a 8,600-square-foot dwelling, including the courtyard and basement garage.
"The decision to go monochromatic was made early in the design process," says principal Mark Cashman. "It’s a philosophy for most of our work that the architecture should be about form and space—a backdrop allowing the user and their life to be the color. In this case [we made] the warehouse fabric legible, sometimes contrasting and other times complementing."