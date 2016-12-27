Amstelloft by WE architecten

View Photos
Amstelloft is a minimal apartment complex located in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, designed by WE architecten.
The collective DIY-housing project consists of spacious loft-apartments. Inspired by dwellings in old schools, churches, and warehouses, the interior features flexible space with double height ceilings which can be turned into living spaces ranging from open lofts to four-bedroom-apartments. The future inhabitants were intensely involved in the realization of the project, collaborating on the pronounced possibilities and character of the design.
