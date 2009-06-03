Ample Sample 2009

This year's competition—the third annual—garnered 28 entries that ranged from a stool made of 73 samples piled up in a twist (aptly named the "Twi-stool") to a crafty single-sample purse (and a two-sample shoulder bag) to several wall-mounted planters, which ranked among my favorites.

The recently announced winning design is the Shoe-Keeper by Wuthichai Leelavoravong. In three simple steps ("Cut, Clip, and Hang"), Leelavoravong created a colorful no-waste way to store and organize shoes using half of a carpet tile sample per shoe holder. (One of the best things about the Ample Sample competitions is that you can download the instructions on how to make the winning and finalists' designs on amplesample.net.)

The finalists include a hammock, mailbox, and pendant lamp. Jake Tompkins, of JMBC Design, took advantage of the comfort afforded by carpet to create the Magic Carpet Ride hammock. Using strips cut from ten carpet tiles (plus a good amount of hardware), Tompkins looped together rings of the carpet sample to make a hammock that appears to have a nice balance of give and traction but won't leave you with a rugburn.